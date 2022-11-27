Sinbad Shares An Inspiring Photo As He Learns To Walk Again After Stroke

Two years after having a stroke, Sinbad is learning how to walk again. The stand-up comedian has had a long journey forward after suffering from a stroke in 2020.

From a nine-month stay in the hospital to going through numerous types of therapy, the actor hasn’t had it easy the past couple of years. Thankfully, Sinbad is making progress in his recovery.

‘His Progress Is Remarkable’

On October 25, 2020, the stand-up comedian suffered from an ischemic stroke due to a blood clot that traveled from his heart to his brain. According to a website created by Sindbad’s family that provides updates about the actor’s recovery, he “continues to receive therapy, fighting for every inch. His progress is nothing short of remarkable.”

The family recently shared an incredible update on Sinbad’s Instagram account. The inspiring photo shows the 66-year-old taking steps in his journey forward.

When Sinbad first had the stroke, he was immediately taken to West Hills Medical Center. He then had a thrombectomy to remove the blood clot. The surgery appeared to go well, and the doctors gave him a promising prognosis.

“The next day, however, another blood clot formed, half the size of the first,” the website says. This time, Sinbad’s brain began to swell. While undergoing yet another surgery, “the doctors discovered a bleed.” Sinbad was then put into a medically induced coma with an unclear road to recovery.

The family was devastated, to say the least. “It would be weeks before he would open his eyes, speak, or show signs of basic mobility. It wasn’t long before we realized he couldn’t move his left side or simply hold his head up. The more time passed the more the family learned how much had been lost.”

Thankfully, Sinbad continued to progress even if it was at a snail’s pace. In May 2021, the actor was “admitted to California Rehabilitation Institute and began physical, occupational, and speech therapy.” Finally, two months later on July 7, 2021, Sinbad was able to go home.

‘I Will Not Stop Fighting’

For the past 16 months, the comedian has continued to recover at home while going through therapy. Although his recovery has been slow, his family is grateful that he has survived.

According to his family, “Survival odds from this type of event are approximately 30%. Sinbad has already beaten the odds and has made significant progress beyond what anyone expected, but there are still miles to go.”

As Sinbad continues to journey forward, his family has been inspired by his recovery. “Limbs that were said to be ‘dead’ are coming alive and he’s taking the steps necessary to learn to walk again.”

The comedian himself has also been able to share his thoughts on his trying ordeal. As he said, “I am not done. I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again.”

