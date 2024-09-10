Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens Called ‘Mr. Biles’ After Scoring Touchdown Against Bears

Football season is officially underway. And already, the new season is filled with drama. And the first instance came when Jonathan Owens, the husband of Olympic gold medalist, Simone Biles made his debut for the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

And he made a splash in a big way. During their matchup against the Tennessee Titans on September 8, Owens returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in their win.

However, after the score, analyst Adam Amin referred to Owens as Mr. Biles.

Analyst Calls Jonathan Owen ‘Mr. Biles’

Last year Owens came under fire because of the comments he made about Biles during an interview.

“Really, how did she pull me is the question? I’ve always thought the man is the prize,” Owens said.

That led to a firestorm of backlash hurled at the Bears’ safety.

“So, whenever he did that interview, I thought everything was OK. And then I go on Twitter, and everybody’s like, ‘Divorce this man, he’s mean.’ I’m like, he’s the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on. Truly, I’ve never met a man like him,” she said.

“He never said I wasn’t a catch. He said he was a catch because he is. I’ve never met a man like him. A lot of people that meet him are like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want a man like that.”

Kelce Reveals He Had Doubts About Simone

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce revealed he had doubts about Simone Biles’ at this year’s Olympics. He did so during the season premiere of Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday.

Kelce explained how he wasn’t sure if the 27-year-old gymnast would be able to keep up with some of the younger competitors.

“We watched like every [Team USA gymnastics] girl go and do the floor routine and Simone Biles was the last person and I’m like, you know she’s getting older. She’s a little bit… we’ll see how she looks,” Jason admitted to his co-host and brother Travis.

The standout tight end for the Chiefs voiced his disapproval at his brother’s thought process surrounding Biles and her abilities, but Jason continued: ‘I did think that! If you go look at the age of gymnasts, they’re usually not in their mid-20s to late 20s. They’re usually young. They usually don’t age and sustain well later.’