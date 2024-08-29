Simone Biles Meets ‘Ecstatic’ Caitlin Clark for First Time in Epic Photos

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has indeed changed the game there is no denying that.

The television ratings for her WNBA games are already through the roof and she is without a doubt putting new eyes on the game. And her impact is already being felt as the WNBA rolled out a new program to get chartered flights for all of their players this season.

Caitlin Clark Meets Simone Biles

Clark’s level of celebrity has grown exponentially bigger since the Fever has started to win. They are 5-1 in their last six game and other star athletes are beginning to take notice. Olympic Gold Medalist, Simone Biles was in the house to watch the Fever beat the Connecticut Sun.

“The squad was ecstatic to meet Simone Biles and Gabby Thomas after our win,” The Fever’s team account wrote on social media.

It was also a history-making night for the rookie standout. Clark netted her 86th three-pointer during the win, which surpassed the rookie record, previously held by Rhyne Howard.

Caitlin Clark x Simone Biles pic.twitter.com/rxuNtcPxV1 — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) August 29, 2024

Serena Williams Pays Homage to WNBA Standout

Clark came into the WNBA as one of the most highly touted college athletes ever. She is the highest-scoring basketball athlete in Division One history. She also has without a doubt brought new eyes to the game.

But rival players haven’t exactly taken it easy on Clark. The rookie sensation has taken some noticeably hard hits in her first WNBA season. In addition, there has been a lot of negative discourse surrounding her entrance into the league.

But despite a rough welcome to the pros Caitlin still has a plethora of supporters, including tennis legend Serena Williams.

“I love that she tries to stay grounded,” Williams said.

“She says she doesn’t look at her social [media]. I get it. I don’t either. It’s so important to just continue to do what she’s doing. No matter what other people do. If people are negative, it’s because they can’t do what you do, basically. Hopefully, she’ll continue to do what she’s doing.”