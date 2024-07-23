simone-biles-gives-inside-look-at-her-room-in-paris-olympic-village

Team USA has arrived and gymnastics star Simone Biles gave everyone an inside look at her room inside the Paris Olympic Village.

The 37-time Olympic and World medalist took to her Instagram Stories to share the photos of her and her teammates rocking Team USA warm-ups. She then shared a photo inside her Olympic Village room, featuring a Team USA Olympics blanket on her bed. She is sharing the room with fellow Team USA gymnast, Jade Carey.

Photos via Simone Biles / Instagram

In a separate photo, Simone Biles shared an overhead view of the Olympic Village area right before she headed to the gym for practice.

Biles is representing the U.S. once again alongside reigning Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee, Olympic floor exercise gold medalist Jade Carey, Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles, and two-time 2023 Junior World silver medalist and 2024 Winter Cup balance beam champion, Hezly Rivera.

The team’s alternates are four-time World medalist Leanne Wong and 2023 World team champion Joscelyn Roberson.

Simone Biles also shared photos featuring the Team USA gymnasts rocking their leotards. She captioned the post on Instagram with multiple French flags.

Simone Biles Calls 2024 Paris Olympics Team USA Gymnastics’ ‘Redemption Tour’

During a recent interview at the Olympic Trials, Simone Biles spoke about what the 2024 Paris Olympic Games means to the ladies on Team USA Gymnastics.

“This is definitely our redemption tour,” Biles stated. “I feel like we all have more to give… I feel like we have a lot of weight on our shoulders to go out there and prove that we’re better athletes, we’re more mature, we’re smarter, we’re more consistent.”

Simone Biles struggled during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after suffering from “twisties,” which are mental blocks that gymnasts experience mid-air. The situation was so rough on her that she decided to withdraw from various events. She did the silver during the team event and bronze on the beam.

In the new Netflix docseries, Simone Biles Rising, Biles reflected on the situation. “Everywhere I went I felt like they could see ‘loser’ or ‘quitter’ across my head,” she said. “I always felt like everyone was staring at me, even if they weren’t.”

Simone Biles then pointed out that everything she experienced was “a trauma response” to everything that happened to her. She had previously testified against former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. She was one of the more than 140 female athletes who were sexually abused by Nassar.

“Everything that has happened, I’ve just like, ‘I’ll push it down, shove it down, wait until my career’s done, go fix it,” she added. “Then something like this happens — and unfortunately, to me, it happened at the Olympics.”