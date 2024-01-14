Simone Biles Dresses Family Dogs in Husband Jonathan Owens’ Team Jerseys

Showing the ultimate support, Simone Biles dressed her dogs in husband Jonathan Owens’ team jersey as the Green Bay Packers prepare to face off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 14.

In one of her recent Instagram Stories, Biles shares an image of the pups, Rambo and Zeus, while they sport the jerseys. “The dogs are ready for this weekend,” she captioned the image. “GO PACK GO”

Photo via Simone Biles / Instagram

Owens also reposted the image and wrote, “They ready!!!”

Along with the pups’ photo, Owens shared a snapshot of him preparing for the trip to Dallas for the upcoming game. The Packers’ 2023 season record is 9-8 while the Cowboys is 12-5.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens recently made headlines over Owens admitting that he had. “no clue” who she was before they met. “A lot of people don’t believe me when I say I had no clue,” he told Vanity Fair for the February 2024 issue’s cover story. “I never once was like, ‘Oh, let me check gymnastics out.’”

Owens then said he quickly learned all about Biles after tracking her down on Instagram. “I was like, Man, she got a lot of followers, she must be pretty good.”

Jonathan Owens previously made similar remarks about Simone Biles during his appearance on The Pivot podcast in Dec. 2023. “When she won the Olympics, I was in college,” he explained. “And we didn’t have NBC, we didn’t have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp [in] late July, early August. So I’m not paying attention. I never wouldn’t had a moment where I would’ve watched [her compete].”

Simone Biles States Marrying Jonathan Owens ‘Topped’ Her First Olympic Win

While speaking to Vanity Fair, Simone Biles made quite the declaration about marrying her husband Jonathan Owens.

Speaking about their wedding in Cabo, Biles said, “I’ve never had so much fun in my life. I was 19 when I won my first Olympics, and I was like, How am I supposed to top this? My wedding topped it. It was the greatest feeling ever.”

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens first hit each other’s radars in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fellow US gymnast Jordan Chiles suggested Biles should join the dating app, Raya, and that’s where she found Owens. “My guard went straight up when she said dating site,” Biles recalled. After being matched with Owens, they met in person the next week. “And the rest is history,” she pointed out. “We were hooked.”

However, Biles and Owens had their moments of struggle. Owens is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin during the NFL season. Biles admitted the long distance has been rough on her. “I cried a lot,” she explained. “We’re both so busy, so it’s not like I’m sitting [around] waiting for him to come home, but it’s just hard.”