Simone Biles Says Husband Jonathan Owens Believes He’s the ‘Better Athlete’

Which athlete is better—Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles or NFL star Jonathan Owens? According to Biles, she takes the cake. Owens disagrees.

For those who don’t know, Biles and Owens are husband and wife. The couple married earlier this year and apparently have a playfully competitive relationship. As The 26-year-old Team USA star shared on Peacock’s Back That Year Up, they’ve been arguing about who is physically superior since they’ve started dating.

Kenan Thompson first brought up the subject, and Simone Biles kindly gave both her and her husband props before giving herself a bit more.

“I think we’re good at our own sports,” she answered after Thompson asked who “is the better athlete in the house,”

But Biles then admitted that they’ve actually put their athleticism to the test, and she came out the clear champion. Owens, who is a safety for the Green Bay Packers, just can’t let it go.

Simone Biles ‘Crushed’ an NFL Workout

“We’ve tried to pin each other against [one another] on, like, difficulty, ability, and all that stuff,” she added. “So, at the end of the day, gymnastics is harder, if he agrees or not.”

She noted that the topic has been a “household fight for some time.” They had originally vowed to stop bringing it up once they said “I do,” but they couldn’t seem to drop it. So they tried their hands at each other’s sports, and Biles came out ahead.

“It keeps coming up every time,” she laughed. “He has done my workout in the gym, and he could barely do it, and then I went to their NFL workout and I crushed it.”

That wasn’t the first time that the couple has openly competed with each other, either. Owens also noted on air that out of the two of them, he is the bigger “catch.” The football player caught a lot of attitude for the comment, but Biles made it clear she was not bothered by it.

After social media gave him repeated shade over the subject, she finally got online and came to his defense by posting a comment that simply read, “Are y’all done yet?”