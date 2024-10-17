Simone Biles recently shared a sweet photo via her Instagram of her and husband Jonathan Owens cuddling in bed. The picture was posted to her story with the caption “waking up next to you>>>>>,” where Owens can be seen wrapping his arms around the gymnast.

Both athletes are constantly on the go with hectic schedules but managed to squeeze in some time for each other. Biles, 27, is currently on her Gold Over America Tour, while Owens, 29, is practicing with the Chicago Bears.

Simone Biles Cuddles in Bed With Husband Jonathan Owens in New Photo

The Gold Over America Tour will be landing in 30 arenas across the U.S. this fall. The tour will also include USA gymnasts such as Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles.

Biles had previously shared another adorable photo of the couple while on tour. Owens apparently surprised her in Milwaukee to watch his wife perform. The caption of the photo read, “struck gold with this one.” The couple can often be seen supporting one another at their various events.

(Photo via Simone Biles Instagram)

Biles and Owens met in March of 2020 and married three years later in April 2023. They first married privately at a courthouse in Houston, Texas, followed by a big celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico later.

In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, the newly married couple spoke highly of each other and their relationship. Biles said she met Owens on a dating site called Raya saying, “The second week I met him in person and the rest is history. We were hooked.”