michelle-obama-speaks-out-against-nfl-star-who-slammed-simone-biles-after-olympics-loss

Michelle Obama spoke against the NFL star who slammed Simone Biles after her Olympic loss.

Earlier this week, Marlon Humphrey, cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens, reacted to a photo of Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles praising gold medal winner Rebeca Andrade.

“This is literally disgusting,” he wrote on X.

Not surprisingly, many people were appalled by his reaction and lack of sportsmanship.

“Yeah, because giving someone their flowers who has come back from THREE ACL tears to continue to be a top gymnast is disgusting,” one person wrote in response.

“Three black women who are the best at what they do showing sportsmanship is what you would define as disgusting?” another added.

A third chimed in: “God forbid athletes show respect to a fellow athlete who has suffered a torn ACL multiple times.”

Furthermore, after realizing his criticism wasn’t well-received, Marlon took to X yet again.

“I’m lowkey getting cooked right now,” he said. “I think I’m getting cussed out in Brazilian on Instagram lol.”

Michelle Obama Supports Simone Biles After NFL Star Slams Her Good Sportsmanship

Amid the backlash from Marlon and others, Michelle Obama quickly shared her own supportive words for Biles on X.

“I’m still not over this beautiful moment of sisterhood and sportsmanship!” she wrote, sharing the photo of Biles bowing to her fellow athlete.

“You can just feel the love shining through these ladies,” she continued. “Congrats Rebeca, Jordan and Simone! ✨”

In response to Michelle’s statement, one person wrote, “This will be one of the most iconic moments in Olympic history. Not only did the best gymnast arguably ever, bow and defer to a competitor, it was a competitor for another nation,” they said. “Simone and Jordan represented the team spirit of the United States. Go Team USA.”

Simone also came to her own defense, stating that she was simply supporting her competitors.

“She had the best floor routine of that day — of the Olympics,” Biles said. “So it’s like, yeah, she deserved it.”