Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles Stun in Matching ‘Team USA’ Shorts in Paris

Olympics icon Simone Biles and teammate Jordan Chiles are serving up some serious Parisian flair, rocking shorts in team colors.

On Sunday, August 4, Biles, 27, shared a carousel post featuring the duo dressed in red shorts with white hems adorned with the bold words “TEAM USA” in large white letters.

“Red, white, biles&chiles ❤️,” Biles’ wrote in the Instagram post.

In the first image, teammates shared glances while relaxing on a balcony with a stunning view of the French capital. The next slide captured them tilting their heads to one side, leading to Biles finishing the post with a solo shot, flashing a peace sign.

Fans React to Simone Biles Team USA Shorts

Of course, over 11 million Instagram followers loved the images.

“CAPTION IS A PERFECT 10!”, one fan gushed. “You are moving the world!”, comedian Chelsea Handler added.

1996 Summer Olympics competitor Dominique Moceanu also commented. “Flying high, and flipping FIERCE—-Biles & Chiles an unstoppable American duo! 🇺🇸✨”, Moceanu wrote.

Biles and Chiles, alongside her teammates Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, clinched gold in the women’s gymnastics team final at the 2024 Summer Olympics on July 30. This victory marked Biles’ eighth Olympic medal, solidifying her status as the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history. She further expanded her medal count to 10 by winning gold in the vault on August 3 and in the all-around final on August 1.

In the meantime, Biles defended her choice to demonstrate sportsmanship toward Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade after the gymnastics star claimed gold in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics.

Biles and Jordan Chiles both excelled in the event, earning silver and bronze medals, respectively. Their presence on the podium, bowing in respect to Andrade, exemplified true sportsmanship and beautifully captured the essence of the Olympic spirit.

Baltimore Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey expressed his disapproval on X, describing the display as “literally disgusting.” Nonetheless, Andrade’s dedication to overcoming three ACL surgeries to secure gold in a sport that Simone Biles has dominated for nearly a decade is commendable.

“I think it’s all about sportsmanship, and we don’t care whether we win or lose. We’re always going to keep a good face and support our competitors because they’ve worked just as hard as we have for that moment,” Biles explained on Today on Tuesday.

“So you have to give them their flowers,” she added. “And that’s exactly what me and Jordan were doing, and we were so happy for her. She deserved it. She had the best floor routine of the day and in the Olympics. So it’s like, yeah, she deserved it.”