Silver Hair Extensions Are In High Demand, And They Serve Multiple Genius Purposes

Some women are deciding to ditch the dye for a variety of reasons. While historically there has been pressure on women to look the same or somehow better as they age, the tide has started to turn. Silver hair is officially trending and honestly, it’s been slowly happening for years.

Lady Gaga has been leading the gray hair charge since 2010. However, the pandemic lockdowns also affected women’s hairstyles. While salons were shut down for months, some women decided to embrace their natural hair color and forgo the coloring process altogether, even after salons opened back up.

The transition to gray hair can take some time, but extensions can help the process along. Celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker and Tracee Ellis Ross have all tried out some shades of gray. Many others have decided to accept and embrace their grays, and we love them for it!

Gray Hair For All

Younger and older women are all getting in on the silver hair trend. Instagram has several popular hashtags devoted to the movement including #silversisters and #goinggrey. With a younger crowd of women going gray, hair extensions in a variety of silvery hues are suddenly in demand.

Lisa Richards, CEO of RPZL Hair and Extension & Blowout Bar said in an interview with Glamour, “Currently, gray extensions are one of our biggest demands—clip-ins, pony, volumizers, tape, keratin, hand-tied, and even braided headbands in different shades of gray.”

Hair extensions for all ages are becoming normalized, however, and even older women are seeing the benefit of extensions. Aging has always been a contributing factor to hair loss. Other factors, such as genetics, your diet, and even using the wrong hairbrush can all impact hair loss. And there has been an increase in hair loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, extensions are doing double duty in helping along the transition to grey and helping solve the hair loss problem. While extensions won’t get to the root hair loss, they could help while you investigate the source.

Silver hair comes in a variety of shades, so picking the right color extension is key for a natural look. The quality of hair will also make a big difference in the final product (read: those $9 clip-ins probably won’t cut it). Picking the right piece for your hair styling needs, whether it’s traditional clip-ins, weft extensions, or halo-style headpieces is another consideration to make. If you’re in the market, ask your stylist at your next salon appointment, they can discuss the type of extensions best for you!

