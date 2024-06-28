Signed Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Guitar Hits Auction Block Amid Legal Drama

Things have been going haywire for Sean “Diddy” Combs since the end of last year. But things got particularly bleak for the Bad Boy Founder in March. The FBI and U.S. Homeland Security raided his mansion in March. He is a person of interest in an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

Things got even more dark for Diddy in May. CNN released shocking footage of the producer assaulting his former girlfriend and label artist Cassie Ventura.

Diddy’s Guitar Hits Auction Block

Amid the legal trouble facing Diddy, he has also suffered several financial hits. He separated from REVOLT, the media company he founded, and recently dropped a lawsuit against Sean John, the clothing company that he co-founded.

It appears that all of the financial losses are beginning to pile up for Combs. According to TMZ, the guitar from the “Bad Boys 4 Life” music video has officially hit the auction block.

“Diddy’s guitar autographed with his former Puff Daddy moniker is going up on the auction block — and experts are watching to see if his public downfall helps or hurts the final price,” TMZ wrote.

“GottaHaveRockAndRoll is expecting upwards of $2K to be splashed out on the electric guitar that boasts the inscription “Luv, Puff Daddy, Bad Boy 4 Life” in silver felt-tip pen — a nod to his 2001 hit song with that title, and the mogul’s label Bad Boy Records … home to rap legends like Notorious B.I.G.”

‘Titanic’ Door Sells For Hefty Price

The 1997 blockbuster movie Titanic is a timeless American film. One of the most famous scenes in the film comes at the end of the movie.

The people on board had had had to exit the ship after it hit an iceberg. Jack Dawson (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) sacrifices his life to save his love interest Rose (played by Kate Winslet). He uses a door to keep her afloat, and he ultimately drowns.

That infamous door from the scene auctioned for a whopping $718,750, according to TMZ.

“The door Kate Winslet infamously clung to at the end of Titanic has sold for a hefty price. Beating out other impressive film memorabilia at an auction,” TMZ wrote.

“The slab of wood that played a role in Leonardo DiCaprio’s onscreen death recently sold for an impressive $718,750 during Heritage Auctions’ Treasures from Planet Hollywood event. Making it the priciest sale at the auction.”