Miami Beach Cancels ‘Sean Diddy Combs Day’ Amid Investigation

The wave of organizations disassociating from Sean “Diddy” Combs continued to roll this week. The Miami Beach Commissioner has revoked a proclamation declaring October 13, 2016, “Sean Diddy Combs Day.”

Combs’ legal troubles may have been influencing as he faces several accusations of sexual assault and alleged sex trafficking.

Miami Commissioner Changes Course on ‘Diddy Day’

Things got even worse for the hip-hop mogul in May. CNN released a video of Combs assaulting his former girlfriend and label artist Cassie Ventura. In the video, he repeatedly punches, kicks, and drags her down the hallway of the hotel they were staying at.

The rapper’s relationship with Miami extends back to the 2000s, appearing at exclusive events and nightclubs and eventually unveiling the REVOLT Music Conference in 2014.

Then-Mayor Philip Levine appeared at the 2016 REVOLT Music Conference and proclaimed October 13 to be “Sean Diddy Combs Day.”

On Wednesday the Miami Beach resolution stated that “upon reflection, the Mayor and City Commission have determined that recognizing October 13, 2016 as ’Sean Diddy Combs Day’ is no longer in harmony with the City’s values of safety, community well-being, and respect, and wish to rescind the proclamation.” The commission rescinded the recognition without discussion.

NYC Mayor Revokes Combs’ Key to City

Before the release of the video of Cassie’s assault, New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams awarded Combs the key to the city. However, after further evaluation, the honor has now been revoked.

“I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence,” Adams said in a letter. “After internal deliberations, the Key to the City of New York committee recommended nullifying and rescinding Mr. Combs’ key.”

Upon receiving the key to the city, Combs called the honor an “incredible moment,” in his life.

“Receiving the key to the city of New York – the very city that molded me – is an honor and incredible moment in my life,” Combs said. To Mayor Adams and the city of New York: I promise to keep giving to this city that made me.”