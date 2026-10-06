‘Sicario 3’ Confirmed With Major Stars Returning — But Is Taylor Sheridan?

It looks like Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin are returning to the land of wolves. But Taylor Sheridan may or may not be.

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Sources exclusively told Deadline that Black Label Media and Thunder Road are bringing back the original three actors for Sicario 3. Padraic McKinley is directing, while Oscar nominee Steven Knight wrote the script.

The Sicario franchise was created by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. He wrote the first film, which premiered in 2015, as well as the 2018 sequel, starring Brolin and Del Toro.

A Variety article from October 1 reported that Sheridan wrote the script for Sicario 3.

However, the Deadline article reports that Blunt, Del Toro and Brolin signed on to the film after reading Knight’s script. There was no mention of a Sheridan script.

According to Deadline, after the three stars signed on, they worked alongside Black Label Media and Thunder Road to find a director. Out of all possible candidates, McKinley was the most impressive.

McKinley and Knight are currently working on the script with notes from the film’s stars. Currently, the plan is to begin filming at the beginning of 2027.

While Lionsgate released the first two films, the sources say that the current plan is to take the third film to market. Several studios are allegedly already showing an interest in the project.

Sheridan signed a new deal with NBCUniversal in 2025, with the film component expected to take effect in 2026.