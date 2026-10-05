Sia Just Received a $180 Million Payday — But Her Ex Will Get a Sizeable Slice

Sia is getting a major payday soon. The “Chandelier” singer has made a major deal for her music catalog. But her ex-husband may be getting his own payday.

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TMZ reported that she has sold a 50% stake in her music catalogue to the entertainment and investment company Pophouse. According to documents the outlet obtained, she will be paid $180 in the deal.

However, her divorce may complicate how much money she actually puts in the bank.

Per the documents, Sia will get $165 million for the songs written before she married Dan Bernad. Those include her biggest hits like “Titanium” and “Cheap Thrills.” Bernad has agreed to waive any rights to that money if Sia pays him $1 million.

But, there’s still $15 million that she’ll get for the songs written after they were married.

The documents say that money will be put aside and held in escrow for the former couple to decide how it will be divided.

Bernad is already getting a sizable amount of money from the singer in the form of child support. The former couple shares son Somersault, who was born in 2024.

In April, TMZ reported that Sia agreed to pay Bernad $42,500 a month in child support starting April 1, 2026. The former couple shares joint legal custody and split holidays.

Sia filed for divorce from Bernad on March 19, 2025, People reported. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

While she asked the court to not grant him spousal support, Bernad requested $250,856, per TMZ.