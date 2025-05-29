Shocking Video Shows Heroic Cop Save Fire Captain’s Daughter From Burning Car

Heart-racing bodycam footage captured the moment a cop saved the daughter of a fire captain from a burning car. The harrowing ordeal occurred in Arizona around 4:30 AM when Officer Dakota Berry was heading back to Goodyear Police Department from ITR jail, and he came across a multi-vehicle collision.

Videos by Suggest

Officer Saves Fire Captain’s Daughter From Burning Car

Heroic Goodyear officer saves young female from burning vehicle after a crash. The young female happened to be the daughter of a Goodyear Firefighter. pic.twitter.com/F0WaY8Xaca — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) May 28, 2025

Berry rushed out of his car after seeing a vehicle engulfed in flames. He immediately noticed a young female was trapped and still alive in the car. The woman, Asharie Cheatham, was repeatedly hitting the car horn to call for help. Berry ran back to his patrol car to grab a tool to break the window.

His heroic deeds paid off as he acted quickly, shattering the woman’s window. You could hear her scream for help as she stuck her legs out the window. She wasn’t in the right position to get out herself, so Berry grabbed onto her legs and yanked her out. He also managed to put out the flames in her hair by using a fire extinguisher.

After the daring rescue, Cheatham was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Even the officer who saved her had to receive treatment for burns on his hands. Once they later identified the woman, they realized she was the daughter of a Goodyear firefighter—specifically, the daughter of Fire Captain Simeon Cheatham.

According to the New York Post, three others were believed to be in the vehicle as well. They were also transported to the hospital for treatment.

Aftermath Of Heroic Rescue From Burning Vehicle

Berry spoke up about the heroic rescue during a news conference. “I stumbled across a vehicle fire on the way back to the city. Ended up hearing a car horn honking and immediately ran over to the driver’s side. At that time, I realized someone was alive inside of the vehicle.”

The officer shared his determination in rescuing the girl and the other passengers. “No matter what, I would’ve got them out. I wouldn’t let them stay in,” said Berry.

The Fire Captain spoke about how difficult the road ahead would be, but his daughter would pull through. “She is a remarkable young woman; courageous, determined and full of life,” said Cheatham.

“Even in the face of unimaginable pain and challenge, her resilience shines through. Every day she inspires us with her strength and her will to heal. This road will not be easy, but she has never backed down from adversity.”