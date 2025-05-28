Arsonist Sets Himself On Fire During Restaurant Attack

An alleged arsonist accidentally set himself on fire while attacking a restaurant in South Melbourne. While the incident occurred a year ago on May 21, 2024, police released CCTV footage of the man sparking an inferno on himself on Wednesday. The cops hope that releasing this footage can help identify the man at large.

Videos by Suggest

Shared by the New York Post, the security footage shows a masked, hooded man entering the Al Marjan restaurant in Campbellfield. This was after he’d already bashed through the door in his Mercedes-Benz E240.

Victoria Police

The suspect begins pouring gasoline out of a red jerry can on the restaurant’s kitchen and bar. It didn’t take long for him to botch his hard work, as he didn’t realize he had some gasoline on himself.

As soon as he lit the gas aflame, the fire caught onto his black clothing. He began to comically slip on the gas-covered floor, collapsing while on fire. Instead of stop, drop, and roll, the man stumbled back to his feet, ran out the door, and hopped in his car while aflame.

Emergency responders arrived at the restaurant to deal with the fire around 4:30 AM. Luckily, the fire didn’t damage the business too harshly. But this wasn’t the last arsonist who would visit Al Marjan. Another targeted fire attack would happen again on November 6.

With this ongoing investigation, the police are now looking more seriously into the culprit. “This is yet another example of just how unpredictable fire is and the inherent dangers of arson,” said Taskforce Lunar Detective Inspector Graham Banks. “It is probable this man will have needed some kind of treatment for significant burns.”

Knowing this person likely left with serious burn injuries, this may help the authorities catch who’s responsible. “We are conscious that those involved in lighting the fires are likely the puppets for those pulling the strings in this syndicate,” he continued.

They understand of severity of these crimes after a year into the investigation. “They are being left with serious – or life-changing, as we’ve seen previously – burn injuries. Arson attacks put not only people’s livelihoods at stake but also people’s lives.”

The police have now asked the community for help in identifying this man. They know him to be around 5’6 with olive skin and a large build.