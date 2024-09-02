Shocking New Details Emerge on Artem Chigvintsev’s Domestic Violence Arrest

Artem Chigvintsev, a former cast member of the famed dance competition Dancing With the Stars, found himself in hot water last month. Chigvintsev was involved in a dispute and was arrested for domestic violence.

The authorities have not shared the name of the victim. However, it should be noted that Chigvintsev has a wife, Nikki Garcia, whom he married in 2022.

New Details Emerge in Artem Chigvintsev Case

Napa County Sheriff’s public information officer Henry Wofford says that this is a common practice.

“Some victims may not feel comfortable sharing all details at the time the suspect is arrested,” Wofford said to E! “Some victims feel embarrassed, threatened, or fear the incident may impact their family. We have to give victims adequate time and support, which help them realize we are here to help.”

However, in new footage of a 911 call obtained by TMZ, the dispatcher says that DWTS alum said that his wife, Garcia, had thrown shoes at him.

“Initially came in as requesting medical,” the dispatcher says in the audio recording, per TMZ, “but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at R.P. [reporting party].”

DWTS Alum Charged With Domestic Violence

The incident occurred just a few days ago. So details are still emerging about what actually went on between the victim and the Dancing With the Stars alum.

Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic violence on August 29 after the police were notified of the incident. Wofford says when someone has been officially charged with domestic violence that there is an eyewitness.

“When someone is charged with felony domestic violence, usually this means there is a visible injury or credible eye witness,” Wofford added. “Our deputies felt comfortable arresting him on felony domestic violence charges.”