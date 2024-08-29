‘DWTS’ Pro & Husband of Nikki Bella Artem Chigvintsev Arrested for Domestic Violence

Artem Chigvintsev, a pro on Dancing With The Stars, was arrested for domestic violence in Napa, California. Chigvintsev is married to Nikki Garcia, better known to WWE fans as Nikki Bella. It is not known if Garcia was involved in the incident, however, she was in Napa as well per her Instagram story.

According to Page Six, his bail has been set for $25,000. He has not yet been released, per online records.

Chigvintsev and Garcia were married in 2022. They met on DWTS in 2019 and celebrated their anniversary earlier this week. The couple have one son together, a 4-year-old named Matteo.

Artem Chigvintsev Arrested for Domestic Violence

TMZ was the first to report the news of Chigvintsev’s arrest. They noted that he was booked into Napa County Jail on Thursday, August 29 on a felony domestic violence charge, per online records.

As of now, neither Chigvintsev nor Garcia have released a statement on what led to the arrest. This is a developing story.

About Nikki Garcia AKA Nikki Bella

Nikki and her twin sister, Brie Garcia, made their WWE debut in October 2008. The team left WWE in 2018 and retired from the wrestling business altogether in 2022.

“Nikki & Brie Bella’s WWE career started out with a bit of deception, as the two identical twins would switch places during Brie’s matches to ensure they picked up the victory. But even after their ruse was discovered, the sisters proved themselves to be tough competitors,” their bio on WWE.com reads.