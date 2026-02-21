Shia LaBeouf’s Mugshot Surfaces After Mardi Gras Arrest

A mugshot for actor Shia LaBeouf has been released following his arrest during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

Videos by Suggest

The Transformers star looked visibly downcast in the mugshot photo released by New Orleans authorities on Feb. 20. The 39-year-old also appeared to have a minor abrasion on his forehead.

Authorities booked the Even Stevens actor on two counts of simple battery on Feb. 17.

Shia LaBeouf’s mugshot via the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jeffrey Damnit (born Jeffrey Klein), one of the alleged victims, told PEOPLE the confrontation began around 5 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the Royal Street Inn & R Bar in the French Quarter.

Damnit claimed LaBeouf hurled homophobic slurs while at the bar. He said that a few hours later, after staff escorted him outside, LaBeouf began “screaming at everybody” and “lunging at” patrons.

Damnit claimed LaBeouf jumped at him, hit him, and knocked him back before punching a bartender in the face. He stated that several people restrained LaBeouf while waiting for the police to arrive.

Shia LaBeouf Made a Cryptic Social Media Post Shortly After His Arrest

An initial police report acquired by PEOPLE detailed that one alleged victim was hit “in his face with a closed fist causing his nose to possibly dislocate.” The victim claimed he “pushed his nose back into place” on his own. Additionally, the report stated that LaBeouf repeatedly used a homophobic slur.

LaBeouf was taken to a local hospital for unspecified injuries before being booked. He was later released from custody on his own recognizance.

Hours after his release, LaBeouf was seen back on Bourbon Street amid the Mardi Gras festivities. In videos circulating online, he appeared to be dancing among revelers while holding his release paperwork.

Early on Feb. 18, LaBeouf addressed the situation on social media, posting a brief message on X that read, “Free me.” It was his first post on the platform since December.

Shortly after his arrest, it was revealed that the actor quietly separated from his wife, Mia Goth, nearly a year ago. The couple married in 2016, four years after meeting on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.