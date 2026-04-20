‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Actress Wants to Guest Star on ‘9-1-1’ for Crossover Episode

Kimberly Williams-Paisley says she hopes to expand the growing connection between 9-1-1 and its spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville by appearing in a future crossover episode.

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The actress, who plays dispatcher Cammie Raleigh on the Nashville-based series, recently shared her enthusiasm for deeper collaboration between the two shows. She told Pop Culture that she would “certainly go visit” the Los Angeles-based team featured in the original drama, signaling her interest in taking part in a more direct crossover storyline.

Williams-Paisley already has some crossover experience within the franchise. Her character previously made a brief appearance on 9-1-1 during a past storyline, while actors Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman traveled in the opposite direction, appearing on 9-1-1: Nashville earlier this year.

“We had so much fun with Oliver and Ryan, and they were just so sweet. And I love that they came to Nashville, and I would certainly go visit their department in LA next year. That’d be fun,” she said.

“I’d also love to work a little bit more, I mean, we worked kind of virtually together, but with Jennifer Love Hewitt, I think she’s so great and has such great positive energy in her role, and it would be fun to see Cammie and her character work together.”

Building on those connections, the actress said she would welcome the opportunity to share more scenes with members of the flagship cast. She specifically mentioned wanting to work alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt, praising her energy and suggesting their characters could interact in a meaningful way.

Crossover Remains Possible, But Difficulties Still Arise

The two series already exist within the same television universe, but logistical challenges have limited more extensive crossovers. Production takes place in different cities: Los Angeles for 9-1-1 and Nashville for its spinoff, which requires careful coordination of schedules, travel, and storylines.

Even so, Williams-Paisley emphasized that such collaborations remain possible with the right narrative setup.

Apparently, Williams-Paisley has many ideas for crossover episodes, from small nuggets to whole-episode arcs. As the shows expand, we’ll simply have to wait and see if her ideas are taken more seriously.