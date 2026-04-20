Another ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Favorite Returning to ‘Beyond’ Spinoff

Another familiar face from Wizards of Waverly Place is set to return, as Gregg Sulkin joins the sequel series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place for a guest appearance.

Videos by Suggest

Sulkin will reprise his fan-favorite role as Mason Greyback, the werewolf and former love interest of Alex Russo, Deadline revealed. The announcement marks the latest nostalgic casting addition to the Disney Channel revival, which continues to bring back beloved characters from the original series.

The upcoming appearance will take place during the show’s third and final season, which consists of a four-episode event scheduled to air in 2026. Producers have positioned the final installment as a sendoff for the reboot, blending new storylines with returning characters from the original run.

The sequel series follows an adult Justin Russo, played by David Henrie, who has chosen to live a normal life with his family while mentoring a new generation of young wizards. The show expands the universe introduced in the original sitcom, which aired from 2007 to 2012 and helped launch the careers of several of its stars.

Details Of Gregg Sulkin’s Role In ‘Beyond’ Spin-Off Are Sparse

Sulkin originally appeared in the later seasons of Wizards of Waverly Place, where his character Mason became a key part of Alex Russo’s storyline, portrayed by Selena Gomez. His return has already sparked excitement among longtime fans who followed the couple’s on-screen relationship.

Details about Mason’s role in the new episodes remain limited, and producers have not revealed how his character will re-enter the story. However, the guest appearance signals a continued effort by the series to honor its roots while building toward a conclusion.

The revival has leaned heavily on nostalgia since its debut, incorporating appearances from original cast members alongside a new ensemble. With Sulkin now confirmed to return, the final season appears poised to deepen those connections as it wraps up the story.

As anticipation builds, fans can expect the series to revisit familiar relationships and unresolved arcs. Sulkin’s return as Mason Greyback adds another layer of continuity, reinforcing the show’s link to its original run while setting the stage for its final chapter.