‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Dakota Mortensen Breaks Silence About Taylor Frankie Paul Not Facing More Domestic Violence Charges

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Dakota Mortensen has released a statement after it was reported that Taylor Frankie Paul wouldn’t be facing more domestic violence charges after their recent physical altercation.

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In a post on Instagram, Mortensen opened up about the situation.

“Over the past several weeks, I’ve taken a step back and had time away from the chaos,” he wrote. “That space has been a breath of fresh air and has given me clarity. My focus now is where it should have been all along — on my son and creating a stable, healthy environment for him moving forward.”

Mortensen further stated that he regrets not stepping away from “a difficult cycle” sooner.

“I’m not perfect, and I take accountability for my part. I’m sincerely sorry to those I’ve hurt,” he continued. “At the same time, I don’t agree with how this situation has been portrayed publicly. It does not reflect the full context of what occurred or the impact it has had on me and my son.”

The reality TV star then noted that he is choosing to step away from the spotlight. He wants to focus on his family as well as growth and healing.

“I’m closing an unhealthy chapter and moving forward with hope for better days ahead,” he also stated. “I’m grateful for all of the encouragement and support I’ve received, and I’m committed to showing up in a way that reflects that.”

“My intention, over time and when appropriate, is to use what I’ve learned in a way that supports others navigating similar situations,” he added. “For now, my priority is on showing up as the best father I can be for Ever.”

He shared a link to the National Domestic Violence Hotline number.

Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office Announced It Wouldn’t Be Filing New Domestic Violence Charges Against Paul

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office announced that last week it had decided not to file charges against Paul. This was after two separate investigations conducted by the Draper and West Jordan Police Departments.

“Such incidents lack specificity as to when and what actually occurred or corroboration,” the district attorney’s office explained in a statement. “Based on the evidence submitted for screening by the Draper Police Department and West Jordan Police Department, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office declines to file any charges.”

The Draper Police Department investigation was opened after Paul and Mortensen had multiple physical altercations in February.

In late March, the West Jordan Police Department also opened its investigation against Paul. This was after Mortensen reported a separate physical altercation. He claimed the altercation occurred in 2024.

The news occurred just days after Paul was granted eight hours per week of visitation for her and Mortensen’s son. The arrangement remains in effect until the exes’ next court appearance.

The exes were previously involved in a physical altercation in 2023, which led to Paul’s domestic violence arrest. She was charged with felony aggravated assault. She also received two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, and misdemeanor child abuse.

After pleading guilty to one count of aggravated assault as part of her plea deal, Paul was sentenced to three years of probation.







