High School Fishing Competition Ends In Boat Crash Tragedy Leaving 6 Injured

A high school fishing competition in California ended in chaos Sunday morning after a violent boat collision on the San Joaquin Delta left six people injured, authorities reported.

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The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. near Orwood Resort in Brentwood during a large student tournament organized by the Student Angler Federation, per The San Francisco Chronicle. Around 50 teams of high school anglers had launched onto the water for the event when two boats collided, triggering a major emergency response.

Officials said one of the boats had slowed or stopped in a designated no-wake zone when another vessel failed to reduce speed and struck it. The impact sent at least one boat airborne before the vessels crashed back onto the water, according to witness accounts.

Competitor Rory Castle told KTVU FOX 2 that the ship was sent “about 15, 20 feet in the air.”

The collision threw several occupants into the water. Bystanders and nearby competitors rushed to assist, pulling victims to safety before first responders arrived. Emergency crews launched a water rescue operation and transported the injured to shore.

One Teen Suffered Broken Ribs And A Punctured Lung

Authorities confirmed that six people suffered injuries. Four victims required hospitalization, while others received treatment at the scene. Among the most serious cases, a teenager sustained broken ribs and a punctured lung. Other reported injuries included trauma to the spine, face, and arms.

Each boat involved in the competition carried two student anglers and an adult operator, officials said. Witnesses described the aftermath as chaotic, with heavily damaged vessels and injured passengers calling for help.

Despite the severity of the crash, all individuals thrown into the water survived, aided in part by life vests that inflated upon impact and kept them afloat until rescuers arrived.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the collision. Early reports indicate that failure to follow speed restrictions in the no-wake zone may have contributed to the crash.

Organizers and officials emphasized the importance of boating safety, particularly during youth events, as the investigation moves forward.