Former Morning Show Host Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer

Mark Robertson, the beloved morning radio host of Savannah, Georgia’s 98.7 The River, has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer just months after retiring.

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Robertson, 73, retired last July after a 48-year career on the air.

Sandy McCloud, his cohost from The Mark and Sandy Morning Show, spoke with Savannah’s NBC affiliate last week about her friend’s diagnosis.

McCloud told WSAV she was “devastated to hear” the news and “just wished there was something [she] could do to help.”

“We used to always have as much fun as you can, getting up at 5:30[am] to be with somebody. He was great,” she continued.

“I think when you’re on the radio, especially on a morning show or afternoon show, when you’re in the car with people, you’re trying to take the burden of them being angry in traffic. I think a lot of people got to know Mark,” McCloud added.

Beloved Morning Show Host Diagnosed With Cancer Dreamed of Being a DJ Since Childhood

McCloud remembered Robertson’s 50-year career, noting his friendly on-air presence and love for animals. She also recalled how he often used his platform to announce news of missing pets and aimed to brighten at least one person’s day with his work.

“I think that he would appreciate just knowing that people do care,” she added of Robertson’s recent health struggles.

“He used to tell me when he was growing up, he would listen to his old transistor radio with a little earpiece. He used to lie in bed and just dream about wanting to be a DJ,” she recalled.

Friends told the station that Robertson is at home, surrounded by caregivers, loved ones, and his pets.

“The only thing you can do is pray and remember good things and share the good moments,” McCloud said.

Robertson joined the soft rock station 98.7 in 1977 after moving from Brooklyn, New York, and remained there until his retirement last year.

‘”98.7 the River, the best variety of the eighties, nineties and today. Luke Combs is remaking the old Tracy Chapman hit ‘Fast Car.’ It’s Mark Robertson! Good morning, mine isn’t very fast, but it’ll take me home today. Final day on the radio after 48 years, it’s kind of bittersweet,” he told his audience as he spoke over the airwaves to them one last time.

Meanwhile, Robertson did not speak with WSAV for the report.