5 More ‘NCIS’ Universe Stars Who Should Jump to ‘9-1-1’ Shows

With NCIS: Los Angeles star Chris O’Donnell currently headlining 9-1-1 Nashville, it made us speculate on other NCIS stars who might be a good fit for the hijinks of the 9-1-1 universe.

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Of course, O’Donnell’s former NCIS: Los Angeles onscreen partner, LL Cool J, is already committed to the upcoming NCIS: New York, so he’s taken. But that still leaves a whole lot of talent to choose from…

Scott Bakula

Former NCIS: New Orleans lead Scott Bakula seems like a natural fit for the 9-1-1 franchise. The man is a TV legend, with credits ranging from the classic Quantum Leap to the quirky dramedy Men of a Certain Age.

Photo by CBS via Getty Images

He has some serious gravitas and authority, making it easy to see him anchoring yet another 9-1-1 spinoff (say, in Seattle?) as the chief of a firehouse. C’mon, just give him the keys to the station already.

Maria Bello

And let’s not forget Maria Bello, who played Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane on the flagship NCIS series from 2017 to 2021. She’s another seasoned pro with a resume that stretches from ER to Beef.

Photo by Michael Yarish/CBS via Getty Images

Bello excels at playing tough, so picturing her as a patrol sergeant is a no-brainer. Perhaps in a Las Vegas-set spinoff, adding a dash of glitz where she can channel her Coyote Ugly days? We’d tune in for that.

Zac Efron

This one’s a wild card, but hear us out. Zac Efron’s lone NCIS appearance as a teenager named Daniel Austin happened in 2006, just three days before a little movie called High School Musical premiered and changed everything.

While his cameo is a deep cut, wouldn’t it be fun to see a grown-up Efron join the 9-1-1 universe? Picture this: a hotshot big-city firefighter who, after seeing some serious action, transfers to a quieter, sexier locale (Key West, perhaps?).

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

We’re not not saying he should be shirtless, but we’re not saying he shouldn’t be, either.

Liza Lapira

Liza Lapira, who played Special Agent Michelle Lee in seasons 4 and 6 of NCIS, is another no-brainer for the 9-1-1 franchise. She’s a total pro at playing authority figures, from a cop on Dexter to a former U.S. Air Force sniper in Queen Latifah’s The Equalizer.

Liza Lapira as Melody “Mel” Bayani on ‘The Equalizer.’ (Photo by Michael Greenberg/CBS via Getty Images)

We’d love to see her as a thrill-seeking firefighter and paramedic on 9-1-1… perhaps as a love interest to shake up Efron’s weary firefighter character? A girl can dream.

The Ultimate ‘NCIS’ Star Who Would Be a Huge Get for the ‘9-1-1’ Franchise

Of course, if you’re a fan of both NCIS and 9-1-1, you knew this was coming. The ultimate get would be Pauley Perrette. Luring Forensic Specialist Abby Sciuto out of her well-earned retirement after 15 seasons on NCIS would be a massive coup for TV fans everywhere. Can you imagine Perrette as a snarky 911 dispatcher who constantly oversteps her bounds?

Pauley Perrette on ‘NCIS.’ (Photo by Bill Inoshita/CBS via Getty Images)

With a universe this vast, the casting possibilities are endless. Your move, Ryan Murphy.