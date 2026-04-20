Tiger Woods Is Hoping To Return To Golf After His Treatment Following DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods is aiming to return to professional golf after completing treatment following his recent DUI arrest, according to sources close to the golfer.

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The 50-year-old was arrested on March 27 after a rollover crash near his home in Jupiter Island, Florida. Authorities reported signs of impairment at the scene and found hydrocodone pills in his possession, though a breathalyzer test showed no alcohol in his system.

Following the incident, Woods announced that he would step away from golf to focus on his health and recovery. He entered a treatment program designed to address both physical and psychological challenges, including chronic pain linked to his long career and fitness regimen.

“This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery,” he explained. Yet his passion for golf remains strong.

Tiger Woods “Desperately” Wants To Return To Golf

Sources told PEOPLE that Woods “desperately” wants to return to the sport and remains committed to recovery.

“He knows he needs to beat his issues and also deal with the pain from not only playing golf but also from his regular fitness schedule,” the source continues. “People around him are supporting him, both personally and professionally. All of this is helping him deal with it enough to get through it.”

Another source told PEOPLE that Woods “still has golf in him.” Although things have become “harder” due to his age and injuries. “He just wants to get better in all areas of his life,” the source said.

The golfer has received strong support from his inner circle during treatment. His partner, Vanessa Trump, along with family members and longtime associates, has encouraged his efforts to focus on long-term health and stability.

Legal proceedings related to the DUI charge remain ongoing. Woods has pleaded not guilty and continues to address the case while undergoing treatment.

Although Woods has not set a specific timeline for his return, sources say he remains determined to resume his career once he completes treatment and regains his strength. For now, he continues to prioritize recovery, with the goal of eventually returning to competitive golf.