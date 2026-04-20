Sheinelle Jones Can’t Stop Crying As She Celebrates First Birthday Since Husband’s Death From Cancer

Television host Sheinelle Jones marked her 48th birthday with a mix of gratitude and grief, saying she “can’t stop crying” as she faced the first celebration since the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh.

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Jones shared the emotional update in an Instagram post on April 19, reflecting on the difficult milestone nearly a year after Ojeh died in May 2025 following a battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The Today with Jenna & Sheinelle co-host described the day as overwhelming, explaining that she felt a surge of emotions while traveling during her book tour. She expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support from fans and the encouragement she has received in recent months.

Jones posted photos and videos from the day, including a clip showing her becoming tearful as she prepared to blow out candles on a bright pink birthday cake. She acknowledged the contrast between sorrow and gratitude, noting that she continues to process her loss while also embracing moments of joy.

Sheinelle Jones Is Incredibly Grateful For The Support

She wrote how she was crying “Thankful tears, painful tears because it’s my first without Uche, and tears full of gratitude reflecting on the last 7 days.”

“I have never felt so much love in my life. Thank you for the prayers and support over the last year.”

Her colleagues and loved ones have rallied around her during this period. The Today show previously surprised her with an on-air birthday celebration, where she became emotional while reflecting on what she described as an especially challenging year.

Jones and Ojeh had been married since 2007 and shared three children together. Following his death at age 45, she stepped back from work temporarily before returning to television and continuing her professional commitments.

Despite the ongoing grief, Jones emphasized resilience and the importance of moving forward. She highlighted the meaningful experiences from her recent book tour, including sold-out events and personal interactions with supporters, which she said helped her find moments of light during a difficult time.