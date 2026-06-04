Shia LaBeouf Enters Guilty Plea

Months after his Mardi Gras bar fight arrest, Shia LaBeouf has entered a guilty plea to avoid going to trial.

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TMZ reports that the actor appeared in a New Orleans courtroom earlier this week and pleaded guilty to a reduced charge related to the incident, which occurred in February during the city’s annual celebration. As part of his guilty plea, the prosecutors have dropped the simple battery charges.

Although the judge originally gave him a 6-month suspended jail sentence, LaBeouf will not be seeing a jail cell as long as he avoids illegal activity.

An eyewitness stated LaBeouf was escorted out of the bar just minutes before the fight broke out. Although he walked away from the bar, the Transformers star soon returned and received medical attention. He was then loaded into an ambulance, which drove away with its lights on.

He was arrested shortly after with two simple battery charges.

The Actor Was Also Accused to Terrorizing the City of New Orleans

Along with the bar fight, LaBeouf was accused of terrorizing the city of New Orleans during the same trip.

The actor went on an extended weekend bar crawl in the city’s Uptown neighborhood. The doorman at Ms. Mae’s 24/7 bar described the actor as being in an “inebriated” state and was “somewhat belligerent” after a few days.

He appeared at the bar as the Mardi Gras parade made its way up St. Charles Avenue. The doorman claimed, “He did the ‘Do you know who I am?’ bit.”

However, a bartender at Ms. Mae’s described LaBeouf as being “so nice” during his visit. However, a few days later, the actor returned to the bar and was told to put his shirt back on after taking it off. He was then asked to leave during the visit after he attempted to “be a celebrity bartender.”

“He asked me three times if he could use his credit card,” another bartender who worked during LaBeouf’s second visit to the bar said. However, the bar has numerous “Cash Only” signs.

The bartender said, “Why don’t you go back and dig holes?” referring to LaBeouf’s hit 2003 film Holes.

A fellow bartender who served him during his visit stated that he was “terrorizing the city.”

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses stated LaBeouf’s behavior became concerning even at the start of the extended weekend-long bar crawl. “He was louder than everyone and was giving acting instructions to a girl at the bar,” one witness pointed out.

















