White House Responds to ‘Reacher’ Star’s Viral Rant About President Trump Mishandling Epstein Files

The White House has responded to Reacher star Alan Ritchson following his recent rant about how the Trump administration has mishandled the Epstein Files.

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While appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast earlier this month, Ritchson refused to hold back his true thoughts about President Trump.

“Like [be] mad about the way things are and the abuses that are happening,” he said about other Americans. “The Epstein files? The f—ing Epstein files? Goddammit, where are they? It’s a f—ing law, b—h, show it. You f—ing pedophiles.”

He then stated, “I shouldn’t say f–k being I’m a Christian and people are going to be like, ‘How can he say f–k and he’s a Christian?’” before declaring that “that is something that should make you want to say f–k.”

As he continued his rant, Ritchson said, “This is my f—ing politics, dude. I would f—ing railroad these f—ers. I would get those Epstein files out in two seconds. F—ing move out of the way. Like, get out of there. I don’t care what room they’re in. B—h, move. Give me the f—ing manila envelope. I will get you the Epstein files. Don’t you want to see what’s in there, so that we can hold people accountable? These f—ing rapists! We’re just cool with it?”

“That b—h has the keys to the nuclear,” Ritchson said about Trump. “He’s like, all up into 13-year-olds. Like, dude, what? Go to jail. Go to jail.”

Following Ritchson’s podcast appearance, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson released a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

“Just as President Trump has said, he’s been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein,” the statement reads. “And by releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and calling for more investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, President Trump has done more for Epstein’s victims than anyone before him.”

Jackson then stated, “Meanwhile, Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries and Stacey Plaskett have yet to explain why they were soliciting money and meetings from Epstein after he was a convicted sex offender.”