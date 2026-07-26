influencer-killed-in-murder-suicide-after-making-disturbing-allegations-about-estranged-husband

Two weeks after making disturbing allegations about her estranged husband, Shawn Duffey, Influencer Sara Gilson has passed away following a murder-suicide.

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According to Tulsa’s ABC affiliate, the Owasso Police Department has launched an investigation into a shooting that left two people dead on July 23.

The tragic incident occurred not long after the duo went into Owasso Police Headquarters for a sex crime that occurred at 1500 North Ash Street.

Law enforcement officials stated they discovered a basketball coach of a competitive travel team had inappropriately touched a female player on the team inside the school during a recent event.

Duffey was identified as the coach. The team had been using the school’s facility when the incident occurred. Another team coach said they witnessed what had happened and “immediately intervened and reported it to the juvenile’s parents.”

Duffey fled the scene following the incident. Officials said Gilson was contacted and informed about what had happened. She was also instructed on how to file an emergency protective order against her husband.

Owasso Police Department determined that Duffey’s actions were considered a “major crime under the Federal Major Crimes Act.” He was accused of lewd molestation of a minor. His case was sent to the US Attorney’s Office for review.

The Oklahoman reported that Gilson had filed a protective order against Duffey in June. He was immediately ordered out of their home and to stay 100 yards away from Gilson.

Gilson Did a Social Media Trend About the Ordeal Weeks Before the Murder-Suicide

Gilson had taken to social media to speak out about the ordeal.

On July 11, she did the recent documentary trend, sharing on TikTok, “Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon-to-be ex-husband, who I just found out is a pedophile.”

The influencer appeared in the video as though she was preparing for a Netflix documentary. She also wrote in the caption, “I wish I was joking.”

Gilson had spoken out about the couple’s divorce weeks earlier. She thanked her followers for their support.

“Your thoughts, prayers and gift cards have meant more than you know,” she stated in a TikTok post on June 20. “While I’m grieving and trying to process the worst thing imaginable, I’m solely focused on my children and their well-being. Their safety and mental health is my only concern at this time.”

“We are not OK, and I’m not sure I’ll ever be the same,” she added. “But God has been so faithful in this process, and I feel his presence in everything I do.”

Gilson is survived by her two children from a previous relationship.