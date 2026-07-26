Kyle Busch’s Wife Speaks Out About ‘Trauma’ of Her Grief Following His Sudden Death

Two months after Kyle Busch’s sudden passing, the late NASCAR racer’s wife, Samantha, is opening up about the trauma of her grief.

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In her latest Instagram post, Samantha spoke out about her new normal.

“There is so much I want to share about what losing Kyle has really been like. Not just the sadness but the physical pain that grief causes,” she wrote. “The trauma. The disbelief that still hits me every morning I wake up. The way my heart and mind can’t fully accept that this is our reality.”

Samantha further pointed out that she has always been an “open book” when it comes to her personal life.

“Sharing the hard parts of my life has always been important to me,” she wrote. “It’s been how I’ve processed, healed and connected with people walking similar roads. From infertility, hair loss, marriage, I’ve shared because I never wanted someone else to feel alone in what they were facing.”

However, Kyle’s passing feels “so different” for her.

“Every time I start to write, I stop. I worry people will think it’s too dark,” Samantha. wrote. “Too much. That I’m grieving the wrong way. That I should be farther along. That I should keep these thoughts to myself.”

She also noted, “But the truth is staying quiet hasn’t felt like me either, and posting just the pretty healing moments feels fake because it doesn’t capture how truly brutal grief is on every level.”

Samantha Says She Misses ‘Showing Up’ As Her Authentic Self

Meanwhile, Samantha stated that she misses showing up as her “authentic self” instead of filtering every thought through the fear of how it will be received.

“Because this is my life now,” she pointed out. “It’s heartbreaking, messy, confusing, and incredibly lonely.”

She went on to add, “I don’t know exactly what sharing this chapter will look like yet. I just know that pretending I’m okay isn’t honest.”

Kyle suddenly passed away at the age of 41 after being hospitalized.

“We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport’s greatest and fiercest drivers,” NASCAR wrote on X at the time. “He was 41 years old. We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing, and the entire motorsports community.”

Kyle’s family later issued a statement about the official cause of death. “The medical evaluation provided to the Busch Family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications.”



