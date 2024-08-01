sharon-stone-sports-wicked-black-eye-during-vacation-in-turkey

Sharon Stone showcased an unexpected fashionable twist on summer vacation vibes with what looked like a black eye. The 66-year-old actress took to Instagram to share an image of her sporting a shiner to her nearly 4 million followers.

“This trip has been tough; but I’m tougher,” she wrote alongside the image of her standing in an elevator threshold with the seemingly battered peeper.

Stone’s Instagram garnered a wave of concerned and supportive comments from fans and notable figures alike. Beverly Hills socialite Nikki Haskell, MSNBC political analyst Molly Jong-Fast, and artist Jay Misurka all weighed in on Stone’s black eye.

“Who said you couldn’t take a punch?❤️”, Haskell quipped.

The timing of the actress’s eye injury remains uncertain. However, she disclosed on Wednesday that she was in Turkey, sharing a photo of her hotel room’s backyard.

Meanwhile, Stone could use the injury as motivation for her upcoming role in Nobody 2. In the film, hitting theaters on August 15, 2025, Stone reportedly plays the main antagonist opposite Bob Odenkirk.

Ilya Naishuller’s 2021 film Nobody, which featured the 61-year-old Odenkirk as a former government assassin facing Russian mobsters, had a budget of $16 million and grossed $57.5 million worldwide.

German-born Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto, known for directing The Big 4 (2022) and a segment of the horror anthology V/H/S/94 (2021), will take on directing duties for the sequel.

Sharon Stone’s Black Eye Post is a Far Cry From Her Sexpot Social Media Streak in July

Of course, Stone gained widespread recognition for her standout performances as antagonists in director Paul Verhoeven’s 1990 sci-fi thriller Total Recall and the 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct.

Sharon Stone’s black eye followers her putting on some serious Basic Instinct vibes last month.

In a photo she shared on Instagram, Stone rocked a red lace lingerie set, striking a pose with her legs crossed in an opulent white and gold chair like a queen on her throne. Enhancing her ensemble with strappy blue heels and a bold pearl necklace, she gazed into the camera with a knowing smirk.

“BASICALLY ….YOURS,” she wrote alongside the sizzling throwback snap.

Images via YouTube / Tristar Pictures and Instagram / Sharon Stone

The post inevitably recalls the iconic scene from Basic Instinct where Sharon Stone’s character engages in sexy psychological maneuvers with the police. This 1992 film catapulted Stone to stardom, paving the way for high-profile roles such as in Martin Scorsese’s Casino in 1995.

Indeed, Stone is showing a lot of skin these days.

Earlier that month, she posted an image of herself dressed only in tiny blue bikini bottoms while finger painting fresh from the pool. “Sometimes I just have to go from pool to painting 🥰,” Stone wrote alongside the image of her bronzed backside.