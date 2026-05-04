Sharon Stone Rocks Bold Swim Outfit in Poolside Snapshot

Sharon Stone flaunted her toned physique in an unfiltered poolside snapshot, proving some things only get hotter with age.

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On May 1, the Total Recall star, 66, graced Instagram with a poolside photo, rocking a classic string bikini. She playfully peeked from behind a leafy branch, but her iconic physique was on full display. With toned abs, firm shoulders, and a sly grin, Stone looked absolutely ageless with her blonde hair pulled back. As she proves time and again, some stars only shine brighter.

“Summers around the corner! happy Friday my loves 🥰,” the Basic Instinct legend wrote alongside the sizzling snapshot.

Fans wasted no time flooding the comments, praising the timeless star and her equally iconic assets.

“Sharon, you are lovely. Thank you for normalising aging in women,” one top comment reads. “Thank you for keeping it real!! Very inspiring,” another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, there’s always at least one thief of joy lurking in the comments.

“Maybe try 1 piece or Tankini after 60. Just a thought,” the not-at-all-jealous onlooker wrote, likely while clutching their pearls and enjoying their second eclair.

Regardless, one fan summed it up correctly with, “You still got it ✨.”

Sharon Stone Delighted Fans in the Past with Her Instagram Offerings

Of course, Stone isn’t shy when it comes to showing the goods to her fans.

In the past, the Oscar-nominated actress has flaunted her figure on Instagram, showing her painting in the nude and recreating her infamous Basic Instinct moment, to name a couple.

Back in 2024, she was also sure to show off that bikini body in a poolside pic towards the end of that summer.

In the Instagram clip, Stone donned a two-piece brown string bikini, complemented by black sunglasses and ankle weights, as she gracefully emerged from the water, flashing a radiant smile at the camera. Her dog, Bandit, raced to greet her, but she professionally ignored the pup while the camera was rolling.

“You look fabulous! Body goals,” one fan gushed in the Instagram comments. (Image via Instagram / Sharon Stone)

In a March 2025 interview with The Sunday Times, Stone got candid about her choice to embrace, not fight, the aging process.

“A lot of people give up as they get older,” the Nobody 2 star told the outlet. “They let go of their body because it’s collapsing anyway, or it’s like, ‘I’m not defined by my body anymore.’ But you still have to love that body.”

“I joke that my underarms have pleats now,” she added. “I think, ‘Well, I had beautiful arms, and now they’re strong and painting and like angel wings. So what if they have pleats? Maybe that’s what makes them wonderful now.’ ”