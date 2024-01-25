Sharon Osbourne Says Ozzy ‘Won’t Tour Again’ After Announcing ‘Goodbye’ Concerts

Ozzy Osbourne is perhaps the biggest rock star of all time. But as he has progressed in age, Osbourne does not have the energy to consistently perform as he used to.

But Osbourne won’t walk away from music without a proper farewell. His wife and manager Sharon Osbourne says he will perform two more concerts to ‘say goodbye.’

“He won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly’,” Osbourne said to Rolling Stone.

“We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from. His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect. And he can joke yeah. He has all these melodies in his head. Even if you don’t like his music you can’t not like Ozzy, he just draws you in.’

Osbourne Disappointed on End to Career

Osbourne has already etched his status as one of the best acts ever. He has nothing left to prove in the music industry. But although he has already cemented himself, he is disappointed with how his career is ending.

“My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernetics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak,” Osbourne said in February 2023.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

Osbourne retiring is sad for fans. But the reality is that it was something bound to happen eventually. At 75 years old, he doesn’t possess the stamina to be on the road for months at a time. But the rock star has made it clear that the physical aspect is the only thing hindering him. He says his musical talent has not wavered.

“It’s really knocked me about,” Osbourne said of his condition to Rolling Stone UK.

“The second surgery went drastically wrong and virtually left me crippled. I thought I’d be up and running after the second and third, but with the last one, they put a fucking rod in my spine. They found a tumor in one of the vertebrae, so they had to dig all that out too. It’s pretty rough, man, and my balance is all fucked up.”