Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Tried to Take Her Own Life After Ozzy’s Affair

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon have been married for 41 years. During his rise to being one of the greatest music acts of all time, Shannon has served as his manager.

But things have not always been peachy between the legendary couple. Ozzy was once found cheating on his wife. Sharon recently revealed that after finding out about his infidelity, she attempted suicide.

“He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that. But when he knows the name of the person, where they live, and where they work … it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills,” she said.

Ozzy Has Affairs With ‘Six Women’

Osbourne took the news of her husband’s infidelity very hard. And her attempted overdose could have been fatal if not for a timely disruption. After overdosing on the pills, a hotel maid found her passed out and was able to intervene.

“So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me,” she added.

Osbourne also previously revealed that Ozzy was having affairs with six women.

“There wasn’t just one woman; there were six of them,” she said. “When I found out about the hairdresser, I couldn’t believe it. Because none of these women were show ponies; he was doing it to fill the void in some way.”

Osbourne Calls Vow Renewal ‘Real Wedding Day’

After finding out about her husband’s infidelity, the Osbournes were set to split up in May 2016. But shortly after, in August 2016 Ozzy entered rehab for sex addiction. It led to reconciliation between the two. The following year, the Osbornes renewed their vows in Las Vegas. After the ceremony, Ozzy referred to it as the couple’s “real wedding day” after his infidelity.

“For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning,” Osbourne said.

“I made a huge mistake. Without Sharon, I am nothing. I love her. I can honestly say that I have never loved anybody other than my wife.”