Equestrian Charlotte Dujardin Kicked Out of Olympics Over Video of Her ‘Beating’ Horse

Team Great Britain was forced to cut equestrian medalist Charlotte Dujardin from the 2024 Paris Olympics after a video of her “beating” a horse surfaced.

According to The Guardian, the three-time Olympic gold medalist was accused of “beating the horse more than 24 times in one minute. A former student saw the incident and filed a complaint against Dujardin.

Stephan Wensing, the Dutch lawyer representing, issued a statement to the media outlet about the incident. “At that time, my client was thinking this must be normal,” Wensing stated. Noting that Charlotte Dujardin is a multiple Olympics winner and the student wasn’t sure who to believe.

“My client asked around and was warned against speaking out in the UK,” Wensing continued. “But last year my client saw others suspended in the UK and elsewhere.”

“[T]his weekend, she eventually made a decision to let me admit the complaint to the FEI [Federal Equestre Internationale] and that happened yesterday. The FEI took this immediately very seriously.”

The FEI also issued a statement, stating it received the footage on Monday, July 22. Dujardin was seen engaging in “conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare.”

“This video was submitted to the FEI by a lawyer representing an undisclosed complainant,” the organization pointed out.

The FEI added that Charlotte Dujardin’s suspension renders her ineligible to participate in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. She will also be unable to participate any other events under the organization’s jurisdiction.

“We are deeply disappointed with this case,” FEI President Ingmar De Vos added. Especially as we approach the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. However, it is our responsibility and crucial that we address any instances of abuse, as equine welfare cannot be compromised.”

Charlotte Dujardin Quickly Breaks Silence on Olympics Dismissal

After her Olympics dismissal was announced, Charlotte Dujardin took to Instagram to speak about the situation

A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgment during a coaching session,” Dujardin explained. “Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition – including the Paris Olympics – while this process takes place.”

Charlotte Dujardin stated that what happened in the video was completely out of character. She also said the behavior does not reflect how she trains horses or coaches her students. “However, there is no excuse,” she continued.”I am deeply ashamed and show have set a better example in that moment.”

Dujardin apologized for her actings and stated how devasted she was to let everyone down, including Team Great Britain, fans, and sponsors.

“I will cooperate fully with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations,” she added. “And will not be commenting further until the process is complete.”

Charlotte Dujardin is the second athlete to be kicked out of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Team Japan was forced to kick the gymnastics captain Shoko Miyata, out after she admitted to smoking cigarettes and drinking while the team was training in Monaco.

The opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held on Friday, July 26.