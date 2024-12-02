Sharon Osbourne ‘Close to Death’ After Ozempic Use Wrecked Her Digestive System

Sharon Osbourne is learning the hard way about how prescription medication impacts the body as she comes “close to death” from taking Ozempic.

Sources close to the former The Talk co-host revealed to RadarOnline that she had lost 42lbs while on Ozempic, which is a diabetes medication that many have used for weight loss. However, the medication has wrecked her digestive system, causing her to be unable to eat at times.

“She’s going to be close to death if she carries losing the weight,” an insider shared. “It is simply not healthy. The poor woman looks in freefall. She was like a walking skeleton.”

Another source also told the media outlet that Ozempic has wrecked Sharon Osbourne’s metabolism, and there’s no going back. “She simply can’t put the weight back on that she needs to regain a healthy look. It just shows the dangers of these ‘quick fix’ cures. They are not good for the body. Her weight is on an irreversible downward spiral.”

Sharon Osbourne at the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019, vs at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features “The Bikeriders” at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 17, 2024 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Sharon Osbourne has been open about taking Ozempic in the past. She first started on the medication back in Dec. 2022 and is unable to regain any weight she has lost from it. The medication has also left her “frustrated” by the side. Effects.

Osbourne is no stranger to modifying her body. She has been open about her multiple plastic surgeries and has gone under the knife for various procedures, including gastric band, full facelifts, tummy tuck, breast implants, and abdominoplasty.

Sharon Osbourne Has Been Outspoken About Ozempic In the Past, Once Claimed It Wasn’t a ‘Sin’ to Take the Medication

Despite her recent struggles with Ozempic, Sharon Osbourne has been outspoken about taking the prescription drug.

In an April 2024 podcast episode of Howie Mandel’s Howie Mandel Does Stuff, Sharon spoke about her experience with Ozempic.

“It’s not a sin to use Ozempic if you have a weight problem, so why not talk about it?” she stated. When Mandel asked if the medication had a positive impact on her, Osbourne declared, “Yes and no.”

“I can’t put on weight now, and I don’t know what it’s done to my metabolism,” Sharon said. “But I just can’t seem to put any on because I think I went too far.”

Meanwhile, Sharon previously admitted that her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, has been weary of her use of Ozempic. While appearing on Good Morning Britain in Dec. 2023, she stated the rock legend wasn’t a fan of her weight loss.

“Ozzy doesn’t like it,” she said. “He thinks something is going to happen to me. It’s too good to be true.”

She also explained she began using Ozempic because her weight constantly fluctuated in the past. “I might as well try it,” she recalled thinking.