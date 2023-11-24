Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out About Her Drastic Weight Loss: “Ozzy Doesn’t Like It”

Sharon Osbourne lost 30 pounds in 4 months while using Type 2 diabetes medication, Ozempic. The noticeable weight drop is causing concern for her husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

On Good Morning Britain, Sharon opens up about her husband’s real feelings regarding her weight loss, “Ozzy doesn’t like it. He thinks something is going to happen to me. It’s too good to be true.”

Instagram

Sharon further explains she began using Ozempic because her weight constantly fluctuated, and nothing had managed to maintain it. So she finally thought, “I might as well try it.”

However, having been on Ozempic for roughly 4 months and seeing tangible results, Sharon does express worries about its use and other weight-loss medications, particularly among teens.

She noted, “I think it needs to be in the hands of older people that totally understand that there can be side effects to this.”

“I don’t want young girls [to take it] because the world we live in today, everyone wants to be skinny.”

When she first started taking Ozempic, she shared that she “was very sick for a couple of months.”

“The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever.”

No More Ozempic

Recently, she has stopped the drug injections, and her appetite’s back to normal without gaining a pound. But, that’s not all fantastic.

Even though she achieved her weight loss goal, the former X Factor judge admitted feeling “too skinny.” Sharon spilled the beans, saying she’s now under 100 pounds.

“I can’t gain weight. I want to because I feel too skinny. I’m below 100 pounds, and I don’t want to be,” the TV star confessed in a recent interview with the Daily Mail.

“Be careful what you wish for,” she added.