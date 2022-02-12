Are Politics Driving Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Apart? Insiders Have Answers

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are an odd couple at first glance. They come from different worlds of film and football, and rumors rage about constant bickering. What does the couple refuse to talk about? Here’s what we know.

Break Up Speculation

For a while there, it looked like Woodley and Rodgers may have quietly broken up. Star reported Woodley demanded Rodgers retire, but he refused to do so. It pointed out the couple was not together for Christmas, which could not have been good.

Another report from the National Enquirer speculated that the two had a “huge fight, and Shailene ended things,” an insider said. Rodgers didn’t respect Woodley’s interest in astrology. Apparently, the December blowout led to the two calling it quits for good.

Still Together, But Keeping Quiet

Concerns over a breakup were laid to rest when People magazine offered some rare insight into the private couple. Its sources said Woodley and Rodgers “are not talking about their politics, and they never really have…they disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them.”

The source explained Woodley “is not someone whose mind you can change, so Aaron hasn’t even tried.” This report is a bit concerning if you’re rooting for the couple. An inability to communicate could spell doom long term, but agreeing to disagree is a pretty healthy compromise.

What Are They Fighting About?

A potential fight could stem from the two’s Presidential interests. Woodley is famously a Bernie Sanders supporter. She’s given speeches at his events and has tried to get young people interested in his platform.

if you’re a student, join our call tonight!!! in support of @BernieSanders LETS DO THIS!!! pic.twitter.com/JtVyjamjMC — Shailene Woodley (@shailenewoodley) April 1, 2020

Rodgers politics are a bit murkier. He does not stump for anyone, and told Pat McAfee said “I’m an athlete, not an activist.” He seems more interested in football than in affecting people’s politics. That being said, he’s begun wading into political waters. His anti-vaccine stance, which some even blamed Woodley for, has caused him to seemingly drift to the right.

Increasingly, Rodgers is being embraced by the Trump-wing of the Republican Party. After Rodgers expressed doubt over Joe Biden’s win, a former Trump spokesperson evoked him on Steve Bannon’s podcast War Rom: Pandemic. Whether Rodgers is comfortable with it or not, he’s becoming an activist for part of the nation.

We don’t really know anything about what Rodgers and Woodley refuse to talk about, but this sure looks like an argument waiting to happen. Only time will tell if Rodgers and Woodley ever wed, or if they drift back into their respective worlds.

More News From Suggest

Have Scandals And Lavish Living Ruined Hunter Biden’s Net Worth?

Who Is Riley Roberts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Longtime Partner Who She Met In College

The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts For Her Based On Her Zodiac Sign

Stumped What To Get Her For V-Day? These Unique Gifts Are Sure To Impress