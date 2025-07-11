seniors-pack-new-hooters-in-florida-retirement-haven

Elderly patrons lined up around the block at a new Hooters that just opened in a Florida retirement community.

Videos by Suggest

According to The New York Post, elderly “breastaurant” fans flocked early to catch the grand opening of the new restaurant in The Villages—a retirement community proving you’re never too old for wings and beer. The new location is the chain’s first grand opening since its Chapter 11 plot twist earlier this year.

“The residents of The Villages have asked for Hooters, and we are excited to open our doors,” Hooters’ CEO Neil Kiefer explained in a news release per The Post. “We look forward to serving great food in a fun atmosphere and being a part of The Villages community.”

Following the sudden closure of over 30 Hooters locations nationwide in June, the grand opening of the restaurant in The Villages could mark a significant turning point for the iconic chain.

Hooters Plans a Brand Overhaul… Including Modifying the Hooter Girls’ Uniforms

Kiefer stated that his group plans to “change the culture” of Hooters, as corporate-run locations have moved away from the founders’ original vision and made changes inconsistent with the brand..Those changes included uniform modifications and standards that differed from location to location.

Photo by Rodolfo Arpia / Shutterstock

He described the iconic orange shorts, originally designed in the 1980s, as embodying a distinctly athletic style.

“Somewhere along the line,” Kiefer explained, Hooters “went to the more revealing” short-shorts, “which to us does not jibe with a neighborhood restaurant that some families choose to frequent.”

Together with another existing franchisee, the Hooters buyer group now oversees more than 30% of the brand’s domestic locations. This includes 14 of the 30 highest-performing restaurants, according to a March 31 press release detailing the restructuring plan..

After bankruptcy court approval, the buyer group plans to operate around 130 Hooters restaurants, about 65% of U.S. locations.

Hooters is set to open a new location in Wesley Chapel, Florida, later this fall, according to the company.