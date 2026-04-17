pop-star-suddenly-cancels-highly-anticipated-world-tour

Pop star Meghan Trainor announced on Thursday that she is officially canceling her highly anticipated Girl In Girl tour.

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In a post in her Instagram Stories, the “All About That Bass” hitmaker pulled the plug on the tour, which was set to kick off on June 12 in Clarkson, Michigan. Among the cities she was scheduled to perform in were New York City, Chicago, St. Louis, and San Francisco.

“After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I’ve made the difficult decision to cancel The Get In Girl Tour,” she wrote. “Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take right now.”

Trainor further shared, “I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans, and I am so sorry to let you down.”

The singer then stated that the cancellation of the 32-stop tour is “the right decision for herself and her family. She went on to promise her fans to “be back soon.”

Trainor then added that she “can’t wait” for fans to hear her new album, Toy With Me. The record is slated for release on April 24.

“I’m so proud of it, and I’m endlessly grateful for your love and support always,” she added.

Trainor Previously Shared How She Was Preparing for the Tour

During a 2025 interview with PEOPLE, Trainor spoke about preparing for the Girl In Girl tour.

“I’m going to do dance lessons. I’m going to be very fit. We’re going to be jumping, dancing,” she explained. “It’s going to be a party, but it’s a party for everyone, for kids, for adults, for grandparents. I love when I see grandparents in the crowd.

She further shared, “I love when the dads sing every word. I go, ‘Yeah, dad.’ It’s my favorite.”

The cancellation occurred less than three months after Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, welcomed their daughter, Mikey Moon.

“Jan 18th 2026 Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate,” she wrote at the time. “We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible.”