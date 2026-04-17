‘The Gambler’ Legend Dies at 73: RIP to Don Schlitz

Don Schlitz, the songwriter behind iconic country music hits like “The Gambler,” “On the Other Hand,” “Forever and Ever, Amen,” and “When You Say Nothing At All,” has died.

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The 73-year-old passed away on April 16 at a Nashville hospital after a sudden illness, according to Music Row. Saturday night’s Grand Ole Opry performance will be dedicated to Schlitz’s honor.

Born and raised in Durham, North Carolina, Schlitz briefly attended Duke University before moving to Nashville at age 20 with just $80 to his name.

Schlitz was one of the first performers at Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Café. In 1985, he and his friends Thom Schuyler, J. Fred Knobloch, and Paul Overstreet created the venue’s songwriter-in-the-round format. He also hosted a weekly “Don For A Dollar” show on Tuesday nights, charging a $1 cover.

Don Schlitz Pens His Breakthrough Song, ‘The Gambler’

Schlitz’s breakthrough was Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler,” setting a high standard he would meet for the rest of his career. At just 23, the songwriter celebrated a massive crossover hit that won a Grammy for Best Country Song in 1978 and the Country Music Association’s Song of the Year in 1979.

However, “The Gambler” just set the tone for the prolific songwriter. His 50 top-10 singles played major roles in the careers of Rogers, Randy Travis, The Judds, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Tanya Tucker, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Keith Whitley, and Alison Krauss, among others.

With 25 No. 1 hits to his name, Schlitz’s accolades include being named ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year four years in a row (1988-1991). Over his five-decade career, he also won three CMA Song of the Year awards, two ACM Song of the Year awards, and two Grammys, per Music Row.

Don Schlitz performs at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in 2018. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)



Schlitz was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Association Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012. In 2017, he was welcomed into the Country Music Hall of Fame, joining only five other songwriters at the time, including Bobby Braddock, Hank Cochran, Harlan Howard, and Boudleaux and Felice Bryant.

In 2022, Schlitz became the only non-artist songwriter inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. He often joked with audiences that while they might not know his name, they certainly knew his songs.

Schlitz is survived by his wife, Stacey; daughter Cory Dixon (Matt); son Pete Schlitz (Christian Webb); grandchildren Roman, Gia, Isla, and Lilah; brother Brad Schlitz; and sister Kathy Hinkley.

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