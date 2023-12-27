Selma Archerd, ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Scrooged’ Star, Dead at 98

Selma Archerd, known for her roles in over two dozen episodes of Melrose Place, passed away at the age of 98.

A longtime resident of Los Angeles’ Westwood neighborhood, Archerd peacefully departed on Dec. 14, as reported in a Legacy.com obituary featured in the Los Angeles Times.

Selma Archerd Dies at 98

With a screen career spanning more than 25 years, Archerd began with a role as the “2nd P.T.A. Lady” in a 1973 episode of The Brady Bunch, according to her IMDb filmography.

Her versatile career included guest appearances on various TV shows, such as Kolchak: The Night Stalker, Marcus Welby, M.D., Hotel, Knots Landing, Cagney & Lacey, The Love Boat, and Roseanne.

Her most notable role as Nurse Amy in Melrose Place spanned 25 episodes — making her a recurring presence on the Fox primetime soap from 1995 to 1999.

In addition to her television work, Archerd took on smaller roles in notable films. She appeared in movies like Lethal Weapon, Die Hard, Scrooged, and Lethal Weapon 3.

A significant moment in her career was playing a neighbor in the 1995 film The Brady Bunch Movie. This created a full-circle connection to her early role in The Brady Bunch TV series. Archerd’s final screen appearance occurred in a 2000 episode of Charmed.

Selma Archerd is survived by her sons Richard Rosenblum and James Rosenblum. As well as her grandson, Ryan Rosenblum. Her obituary suggests memorial donations to the Exceptional Children’s Foundation.