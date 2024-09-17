selena-gomez-fuels-engagement-rumors-with-dazzling-ring-at-emmy-awards

Adding fuel to the engagement rumors, Selena Gomez attended the 2024 Emmy Awards In Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15, wearing a dazzling piece of jewelry on her left ring finger.

Gomez’s left hand was seemingly the center of attention as she and her boyfriend, music producer Benny Blanco, attended the big award show. She was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Hulu’s hit comedy Only Murderers in the Building. She also received a nod as a producer in the Outstanding Comedy Series category for the show as well.

The actress/singer took to Instagram with a series of snapshots from the exciting evening. “Thank you so much to the Emmy’s for our recognition! We are so grateful,” she wrote in the caption. The ring was seen in one of the photos, featuring Gomez with Blanco.

However, according to E! News, the piece of jewelry in question may not actually be an engagement ring, but part of the gorgeous all-black ensemble Selena Gomez wore to the event. The actress and singer donned a gown from Ralph Lauren while wearing multiple dazzling pieces from Tiffany & Co. This included four other rings and a diamond cluster bracelet as well as a lock bangle.

Weeks before the Emmy Awards, Selena Gomez was spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring while out and about in Burbank, Calif.

Eagle-eye fans also noticed she recently started following a well-known destination wedding planner, CMG Weddings & Events, on Instagram.

Selena Gomez Revealed She Cannot ‘Carry Her Own Children’ Amid Engagement Rumors

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez recently opened up about how she is unable to carry her own children due to health issues.

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” she shared with Vanity Fair. “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

Gomez was diagnosed with lupus in 2013. In 2017, her longtime friend Francia Raisa donated one of her kidneys to her. She also has bipolar disorder.

Selena continued to share details about being unable to carry her own children. “I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone,” she added.

Despite the unfortunate obstacle, Gomez said she has multiple options to help her become a parent someday.

“I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.”

