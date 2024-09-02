selena-gomez-spotted-with-ring-on-engagement-finger-amid-engagement-rumors

Selena Gomez was introduced to the world as one of Disney Channel’s most prolific child stars. She appeared in well-known productions such as Wizards of Waverly Place and Princess Protection Program.

But Gomez has quickly blossomed into a woman right before our very eyes. And she is now beginning to reach major lifetime milestones. TMZ cameras recently captured the film star out and about. And she appeared to wearing an engagement ring.

Selena Gomez did little to quell engagement rumors when she stepped out in Burbank on Thursday afternoon, flashing a gold wedding band on her ring finger.



She has openly gushed about her love for her partner, Blanco, and how amazing they are as a couple.@BackgridUS pic.twitter.com/QwSeMb3GO0 — backgridus (@BackgridUS) August 30, 2024

Selena Gomez Spotted With Apparent Engagement Ring

“Selena Gomez’s engagement rumors with Benny Blanco are really cranking up … with recent photos totally stoking the flames.

Take a good look at these pics taken in L.A. on Thursday … Selena is just taking a casual stroll … but a closer peek reveals she’s rocking a gold ring on none other than her engagement finger!” TMZ writes.

“Selena’s not exactly parading the ring in everyone’s face … and you could argue she thought it would be hidden while juggling her glasses, phone, and bag of chips. But, at the end of the day … a ring is visible on that finger, and it’s making us all wonder.”

Gomez and Benny Blanco Have Not Confirmed an Engagement

The mystery ring made an appearance at an interesting time. Recently, the rumor mill began to churn about Selena being engaged to her music producer beau Benny Blanco. The fire was stoked even further when fans noticed that Gomez had recently followed a wedding planning agency on social media.

But TMZ also notes that despite the rumors the couple have yet to confirm an engagement. However, Blanco and Gomez appear to be happy in their relationship.

“Despite it all, Selena and Benny haven’t confirmed if they’re planning to get married. But, with all the social media PDA they’ve been posting since they started dating last year, it’s pretty clear a walk down the aisle is the next natural step,” TMZ added.