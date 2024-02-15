Benny Blanco Grabs Girlfriend Selena Gomez’s Chest in PDA-Filled Photos

Selena Gomez recently shared a snapshot on Instagram featuring her and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. The two are captured in what is seemingly an affectionate moment.

The 31-year-old pop singer recently made their relationship public. Since then, the couple has been visible on various social media platforms and Hollywood events. Their relationship appears to be strong. Gomez has defended Blanco against online criticism.

She has spoken highly of him, describing him as “better than anyone I’ve been with.” She’s also labeled him as the “best thing” to happen to her.” In a series of Instagram posts, the singer showcased their bond. She referred to Blanco as her best friend.

Travis Kelce Allegedly Approves of Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez Relationship

Shortly after Selena Gomez made her relationship with producer Benny Blanco public, Travis Kelce subtly expressed his support for the couple. Kelce, who is currently in a relationship with Gomez’s longtime best friend, Taylor Swift, showed his approval by liking a series of photos on Instagram.

The photos feature Gomez and Blanco at the L.A. Lakers versus Miami Heat game on GQ’s Instagram account.

In the snapshots, Gomez and Blanco appeared to be enjoying themselves. The two are smiling and immersed in the game. The caption of the post read, “[Selena Gomez] and [Benny Blanco] courtside in L.A.”