Latest on Cher’s Conservatorship Battle Over Her Son

Cher remains locked in a legal battle over the well-being and finances of her son, Elijah Blue Allman, after a Los Angeles judge denied her latest request for a temporary conservatorship.

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The court ruled on April 24 that there was not “sufficient urgency” to justify placing Allman under a conservatorship. In despite of Cher’s claims that her 49-year-old son struggles with severe mental health and substance abuse issues, per TMZ. The judge denied the request without prejudice, which means Cher can file again at a later date.

Allman appeared remotely at the hearing from a psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire. He is reportedly being held there while undergoing competency-related proceedings connected to criminal charges. Authorities previously arrested him on allegations including burglary, trespassing, assault, and criminal mischief earlier this year.

Cher Argued That Her Son Was “Gravely Disabled”

Cher argued in court filings that her son is “gravely disabled” and unable to responsibly manage money from a trust established by his late father, musician Gregg Allman. According to the filings, she claimed he spent trust distributions on drugs, luxury hotels, and limousine services. The judge, however, said the evidence did not prove that Allman lacked legal capacity or that immediate intervention was necessary.

At the same time, new court documents obtained by TMZ indicate that Allman plans to enter a residential treatment facility as part of efforts tied to his legal and mental health challenges. His legal team told the court that New Hampshire bail conditions require him to participate in a dual-diagnosis treatment program focused on mental health and substance use disorder recovery.

The family dispute has also expanded into financial matters. In recent filings connected to his divorce proceedings with estranged wife Marieangela King, Allman claimed Cher stopped financially supporting him in 2021. He said he now relies mainly on monthly trust payments from his father’s estate. He also is seeking to reduce court-ordered spousal support payments.

Cher first sought conservatorship over her son in 2023. She withdrew the case after the two sides reached a private agreement. The current dispute signals that tensions surrounding Allman’s health, finances, and legal troubles remain unresolved.