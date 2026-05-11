‘Summer House’ Star Reacts to Claim that He Hooked Up With ‘Real Housewives’ Castmate

Summer House star West Wilson is setting the record straight about the alleged claim that he hooked up with Real Housewives of New Jersey castmate Jennifer Fessler.

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The claim was made by Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Summer House co-star Ciara Miller, after Fessler stood up for him over his new relationship with Miller’s longtime best friend, Amanda Batula.

“I love Ciara. Everybody loves Ciara. She’s impossible not to love,” Fessler said while at Vulture’s Reality Masterminds party on May 7. “But I also love West Wilson. I think he is the cutest, sweetest, golden retriever puppy dog. I love him.”

She went on to declare, “He does not mean any harm. He didn’t mean it. He’s just trying to have a good time. He doesn’t want to hurt anyone. Give him a break.”

Miller commented on Fessler’s remark by stating on Threads, “Lol, because they slept together too.”

However, Fessler and Wilson have both denied Miller’s allegations.

In a recent Instagram Stories post, Wilson stated that the claim was “news” to him, using a cry-laugh emoji and the famous “confused woman doing math” meme. He then tagged Fessler.

Fessler made it clear where she stood in the situation, writing in an Instagram Stories post, “In all seriousness… and while I can’t help but be a little flattered, it is not nice, nor is it OK, to post something categorically untrue and defamatory on social media (regardless of whatever rumors or ‘evidence’ led you to that conclusion). That is the definition of libel.”

“If it were true I would have no recourse. Because it’s a lie, this can get more complicated,” she further stated. “Having said that, I hope that we can rectify this. It’s enough now.”

A source close to Fessler also stated that the claim was “absolutely untrue and ridiculous.”

Fans Speculate About the Situation With Throwback Videos of Wilson and Fessler Getting Cozy

Although Wilson and Fessler have denied Miller’s claims, fans remain skeptical of the situation, especially with videos circulating of the cuddle getting cozy.

The clip, from May 2024, shows Wilson wrapping his arm around Fessler.

Another clip also showed Wilson speaking about a “one-time” hookup he had with a woman in her late 50s. The discussion occurred while Wilson was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

When asked if he had ever been with an “older gal,” Wilson said, “One’s kind of steep… yeah, the ages. It was a one-time thing.”

Wilson further noted that the woman was not over 60. However, she was in her late 50s.

Batula and Wilson went public with their romance just a few months after Batula announced her split from Kyle Cooke. The duo pointed out that they didn’t start the romance until after Batula and Cooke separated.