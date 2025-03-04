colman-domingo-makes-fans-swoon-with-suave-oscars-night-looks

Here’s one for the ladies (and gentlemen): actor Colman Domingo flexed some serious style at the Academy Awards on Sunday night. Like a true fashion icon in the making, Domingo had not one, but two suave suits for the evening.

Videos by Suggest

Domingo turned heads at the Oscars 2025 red carpet, rocking a rose-red, double-breasted tuxedo.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The jacket featured a tailored, classic fit, highlighted by its standout detail—a waist-defining sash in place of traditional buttons. The 55-year-old Sing Sing star paired it with a matching red shirt for a sharp, tie-free look, complete with classic black tuxedo trousers that stand out against the bold red.

Per GQ, Domingo wore jewelry from Boucheron. From their archives, he chose a 1956 ribbon clip for his lapel. He also picked out a bold bracelet made of two rope chains from 1946. To balance the vintage pieces, he added modern designs from the brand, including the Fuzzy the Leopard Cat ring.

Meanwhile, for the Vanity Fair Oscar party, Domingo switched it up with all black threads.

Photo by Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images

The black suit shimmered up top, paired with sequin black gloves and a satin black shirt. Domingo topped off the look with a Boucheron necklace sporting a diamond encrusted pendant.

“He don’t miss! What a perspective!!!!!” one fan gushed at an Instagram post detailing the look. “I love this look on him,” a second fan added. “Top Tier,” a third onlooker declared.

Colman Domingo Made His Own Iconic Moment at the Oscars During a Commercial Break…

Meanwhile, the Fear the Walking Dead alum held court at the ceremony that the Oscar cameras didn’t catch…

During a commercial break, Domingo turned the moment into a lively disco-funk dance party, celebrating Los Angeles and its strength in the wake of devastating wildfires. As Frankie Beverly and Maze’s classic “Before I Let Go” filled the air, Domingo lifted a Don Julio 1942 margarita. He energized the crowd with a cheerful proclamation: “Happy Oscars, everybody! It’s time to dance!”

Colman Domingo gives a toast to L.A. at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ihIPoHqSbx — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 3, 2025

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the 50-milliliter Chaparritos bottles came with a unique and thoughtful detail: each one was custom-engraved with a heart enclosing the letters “LA.”

“[Last night] was a special night for everyone in Los Angeles. Especially after everything that we’ve been through,” Domingo later told THR. “I was honored to have the chance to celebrate our first responders and the people that make this city so resilient with a dance party — and my friend, Don Julio 1942. After all, you can’t spell ‘tequila’ without ‘LA.’”

Domingo was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Sing Sing, a historic milestone. He is the first actor to receive back-to-back Best Actor Oscar nominations since Denzel Washington, who was nominated for Fences and Roman J. Israel, Esq. in 2017 and 2018. Domingo was previously nominated last year for his role in Rustin.

He lost out to Adrien Brody for his performance in The Brutalist.