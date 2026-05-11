‘Chicago Fire’ Star Teases ‘Juicy’ Final Season 14 Episodes

Chicago Fire actor Rob Morgan says fans should prepare for major revelations as NBC’s long-running firefighter drama heads into the final episodes of Season 14.

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Rob Morgan, who joined the series this spring as Battalion Chief Andre Hopkins, recently teased that viewers will soon learn the real reason behind his character’s tense behavior at Firehouse 51.

In an interview with Pop Culture, the actor described the upcoming episodes as “juicy” and hinted at a surprising twist involving Hopkins’ motivations.

“I’m excited for them to see Hopkins and his motivation for it all,” Morgan told the outlet. He then added that Episode 20 would reveal “Hopkins’ true motivation” and said he looks forward to seeing how fans react.

“The writers are very good at writing the twists and turns and keeping you on your seat,” he continued. The penultimate episode aired on Wednesday, May 6, with the final episode coming May 13.

“The season finale should be a great one to keep people on the edge of the seat for Season 15,” Morgan said.

Rob Morgan Only Recently Appeared On ‘Chicago Fire’

Morgan first appeared during the latter half of Season 14 after Battalion Chief Dom Pascal, played by Dermot Mulroney, stepped away from Firehouse 51.

Hopkins quickly created tension within the firehouse, especially with Lieutenant Kelly Severide, portrayed by Taylor Kinney. The conflict stems partly from Hopkins’ history with Severide’s late father, Benny Severide, who suspended Hopkins two decades earlier.

NBC’s Chicago Fire continues to rank as one of the network’s flagship dramas and remains a key part of producer Dick Wolf’s “One Chicago” franchise. The procedural series premiered in 2012 and follows the firefighters, rescue crews, and paramedics working at the fictional Firehouse 51 in Chicago.

NBC has already renewed the series for a 15th season, ensuring the franchise will continue beyond the current finale.

As the season nears its end, fans are also waiting to see whether Pascal will return and how Hopkins’ storyline will affect the future leadership of Firehouse 51. With only a handful of episodes remaining, Morgan’s latest comments suggest the drama inside the station is far from over.